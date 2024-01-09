Why Didn't Kylie Jenner Pose On The Red Carpet With Timothée Chalamet? Fans Have Thoughts!

Fans think they’ve figured out why Kylie Jenner won’t go on the red carpet with her man!

On Sunday the Kylie Cosmetics owner attended the Golden Globes as her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet‘s plus one. The whole night they were seen being flirty and even exchanging some smooches (and a possible L bomb?!) as the award ceremony went on. But one thing everyone couldn’t help but notice was despite being his guest and being very much loved-up, she didn’t appear until after the red carpet photocall was over!

It’s not like they’re hiding their relationship, they’ve gone all in on PDA in the recent months, so what gives?? Well, fans on Reddit think they’ve cracked the case: and their answer is SO sad!

In a post to the social media platform, one user wrote:

“sooo kylie is there and just didnt walk the carpet? weird af”

To which others chimed in with their thoughts, and the general consensus seems to be that they believe The Kardashians star is “insecure”:

“She is insecure about her face.” “She can’t control the cameras on the red carpet and would rather skip it entirely.” “So sad- def because she cant control the photoshop” “Not surprising, she cant control how her photos are gonna look”

Ugh, we really hope there’s another reason Kylie chose not to walk the carpet with Timmy — in the past she’s reportedly kept her distance to let him have his moment, so maybe this was also the case. After all, it’s not like gurl doesn’t pose for paps all the time…

Despite the red carpet, at least the couple looked like they had a good time. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

