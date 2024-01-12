Joe Gorga Has Fiery Reaction To Wrestling Match Drama As Wife Melissa Calls Him Out For 'Overreacting'!

Melissa Gorga isn’t too happy with her husband, Joe Gorga!

Earlier this week, the 49-year-old Bravolebrity made headlines over a video of the moment when he completely lost his s**t at their son Gino’s wrestling match at the Parsippany Hills High School in New Jersey on Saturday. The clip of the event showed the 16-year-old getting pinned to the floor by his opponent at one point during the match. Angry over what happened, Joe leaped from the stands and stormed toward the referee! School staff members and other parents got in the middle of the heated confrontation, stopping a potential brawl between Joe and the ref from happening. Then The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got kicked out of the match for his actions. Oof!

Related: Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Don’t Even LOOK At Each Other After Feud?!

During an episode of her On Display podcast on Thursday, the couple addressed the wrestling match drama, and Melissa did not hesitate to call out her hubby for overreacting about the situation! She said:

“OK, so you lost your cool. You overreacted.”

Joe did not see it that way, though! He explained on the episode that the referee supposedly made bad calls that impacted Gino in the match. Teresa Giudice‘s brother became very upset and thus felt the need to confront the ref. However, Joe did not know the incident would be recorded on camera and released for everyone to watch. And he’s pissed about it! Joe complained to Melissa about how his “whole life” feels like a reality show now, saying:

“I can’t even go to a wrestling match anymore. It’s a reality show. Everything’s a reality show. It’s ridiculous.”

The reality star then had a warning to everyone:

“Leave me the hell alone. Let me be with my son or something, my God!”

Yeesh!

It is fair that Joe wants quality time with his kid without the cameras and drama. But if he hadn’t taken things too far and gone after the ref in front of everyone in the gym, he wouldn’t have been in this predicament! He was the one who ended up making his life more of a reality show by having a reality show-level reaction… Just saying!

But what are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Melissa that Joe “overreacted?” Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Joe Gorga/Instagram]