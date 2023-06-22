Tina Turner's Estranged Son Ike Jr. Arrested On Crack Cocaine Charges -- Just Weeks Before Her Death

According to reports out on Wednesday, Tina Turner‘s son Ike Turner Jr. was arrested in Texas last month, just weeks before his mother’s death.

In legal docs obtained by People, the first details of Ike Jr.’s May arrest are just now being made known, and they’re pretty disturbing. On May 6, the 64-year-old son of the iconic musician was pulled over by Alvin police just after midnight due to an equipment violation — meaning he either had a head light or tail light out on his 2013 Ford Fusion. At some point, cops noticed Ike Jr. putting something in his mouth, and subsequently seized the substance.

Related: Aaron Carter Sister Bobbie Jean Arrested On Drug Charges

After further investigation, they claim Ike Jr. had 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and 0.7 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. According to Captain Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department in an incident report, he was attempting to hide the evidence:

“He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him.”

Whoa!

If he would’ve swallowed that amount of drugs, it would’ve almost certainly been a death sentence. So, so scary…

Ike Jr. also had a passenger in the car with him, Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, and she was also charged in the arrest. The son of the Queen of Rock & Roll was sentenced to jail just 18 days before his mom passed on May 23 of this year, and according to the outlet, as of Wednesday, he hasn’t posted his $70,000 bail and remains in Brazoria County Jail. He’s been charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence, as well as an unrelated upstanding warrant. His passenger Jessica is being charged with possession of crack cocaine.

As you may remember, Tina separated from Ike Jr.’s father, Ike Turner, when he became abusive amid a cocaine addiction that started in the ’70s. Way back in 1981, Tina spoke to the outlet about just how bad the abuse had gotten before she left:

“I was living a life of death. I didn’t exist. I didn’t fear him killing me when I left, because I was already dead. When I walked out, I didn’t look back.”

In a 2018 interview with DailyMail.com, Ike Jr. alleged his father became abusive toward him when he worked alongside his mother as a sound engineer:

“When my mother and father separated, he did not want me working with her — and he beat me in the head with a nickel-plated .45 pistol.”

So, so awful…

This put a strain on his relationship with Tina, and he revealed at the time he hadn’t spoken to her in over 10 years. We have no idea if their relationship had improved since then, but sadly he was in jail at the time of her passing.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Brazoria County Jail/MEGA/WENN]