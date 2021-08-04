Three People Hospitalized After Titanic Museum's Iceberg Wall Collapses

Oh no!!

Three people were injured at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Monday after an iceberg wall in the museum collapsed.

In a statement on Facebook, owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and her husband John Joslyn said the injured people were taken to the hospital and that their conditions were unknown as of Tuesday. The post read:

“Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge. Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured three guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries. Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind.”

The attraction reopened Tuesday morning. We hope everyone is okay!

[Image via 20th Century Fox]