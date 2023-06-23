Nicki Minaj's Hidden Hills Neighbors Have Started A Petition To Boot Her & Registered Sex Offender Husband From Home!

Nicki Minaj‘s neighbors in the swanky El Lay suburb of Hidden Hills aren’t comfortable with her husband is hanging around the area.

You may recall how Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender. He was convicted of attempted rape back in 1995 in New York. He served more than four years in prison on that charge, and has forever after been required to register as a sex offender.

That’s not sitting well with other Hidden Hills residents. According to TMZ, “hundreds of folks” have signed an online petition seeking awareness of Petty being in the area.

Per that outlet, Hidden Hills resident Beverly Bardan started the petition back in December. It’s been given a lot of attention in the last few days after Petty filed legal docs to officially change his address to the $19.5 million mansion Nicki bought there late last year. Per Megan’s Law, Petty is required to update his address whenever he moves. Thus, neighbors took quick note when he put that one on file.

In the petition itself, Bardan is demanding Nicki take action to notify fellow residents of Petty’s presence. And while she can’t outright force Minaj to move out of her massive mansion, the petition creator and her supporters clearly want more oversight.

In part, the petition reads:

“We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our resident’s safety first. Don’t wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you. DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!”

Like we said, it’s gained quite a bit of traction in recent days. After having just a few hundred signatures for months following its late December creation, it received a few hundred more this week. As of Friday morning, it now boasts nearly 900 supporters.

Obviously, Hidden Hills is a high-end area. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith all call it home, along with plenty more celebs and elites.

And as far as Petty goes, he is currently in the middle of a one-year house arrest sentence. That came about after he failed to properly register as a sex offender when he first moved to California with Nicki.

