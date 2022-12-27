T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Vacationing Together For The Holidays... In Atlanta??

T.J. Holmes‘ controversial relationship with Amy Robach is still very much on!

After the pair seemingly made their ongoing love affair official earlier this month, they’re continuing with the romance during the holidays. On December 26 it was reported by DailyMail.com the pair were spotted in an Atlanta, Georgia airport arm-in-arm, ready to get away from the chaos of a busy holiday season.

As the couple made their way through the airport with their luggage, T.J. put his arm around Amy’s shoulders in some very open PDA, looking at ease and ready for a romantic getaway. The both of them were dressed casually and looked super comfy-cozy in each other’s presence. Seems like their careers being indefinite and their spouses receiving all the support during their messy affair isn’t worrying them too much at the moment! They’ve apparently got other plans!

But wait… a Christmas vacay in… Atlanta? Not some tropical paradise?

According to the outlet, Holmes has a home in Atlanta, and that’s where the pair originally planned to spend Christmas together — but clearly that didn’t work out. It’s uncertain if the storms which grounded flights in New York City over the holidays or the media storm around their newly revealed relationship caused their plans to be disrupted. But they’re in Hotlanta now, where they should be able to get away from the weather AND the drama.

