Amy Robach's Estranged Husband Missed One When Scrubbing Her From His Instagram -- And Commenters Had A Lot To Say

It sure looks like fans are on the side of Amy Robach‘s estranged husband…

As we’re sure you’ve heard, Amy and her fellow Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes were caught having extramarital affair. Professionally it’s resulted in them both being taken off the air. ABC isn’t taking it lightly, and it’s starting to look like they may never be welcome back on GMA3.

But what about their respective marriages? Dunzo. We’ve heard Amy split from husband Andrew Shue back in August, long before the affair headlines — though notable not before the affair. (Any hope for T.J. and his wife went out the window when the two hosts made their relationship official on their own terms.)

After the news of the affair and divorce dropped, Andrew — whom you may know as Billy from Melrose Place — took to Instagram to wipe his page squeaky clean of any bit of his estranged wife. He removed all their photos together, and it seemed like he erased their relationship from his socials entirely… but he missed a spot during his spring cleaning.

In his earliest post, the caption still mentions Robach, as he captioned a selfie at the end of a run:

“Missing my running partner @ajrobach but feeling inspired by the incredible hopeful response from so many of you to the cause of @thepeopleorg – just getting started – more to come!”

Fans found the 109-week-old post, and brand new comments started flooding in. Surprisingly, the internet was actually kind for a change — it was all supporters:

“I remember how good and kind you were to Amy during what must have been the most difficult time in her life. God bless you Andrew. I expect you watched that great World Soccer final on Sunday! Messi is the best!” “Things will get better and either bad or good all happen for a reason stay strong have faith” “You can & will do way better than Amy.” “Stay strong! You will make it!!”

Some commenters have even taken to giving Andrew advice through their own experiences, such as:

“I don’t know you but you seem like a very nice guy. Same thing happened to my son. He found a wonderful woman. You will also. Don’t give up. She’s not worth it.”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Amy, on the other hand, deleted her page completely and disappeared from the ‘gram. Same with T.J. They clearly are not ready for whatever commenters have to say to them.

