Tom Brady Spotted For First Time Amid Irina Shayk’s Racy Vacay With Ex Bradley Cooper -- LOOK!

Tom Brady ain’t worrying ’bout a thing. Definitely not Bradley Cooper.

On Monday, the celebrated NFL star was spotted enjoying some fresh air out on his Miami balcony as his rumored new love interest Irina Shayk galavants around Italy with her ex and their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

As Perezcious readers know, love lines got blurred as the model posed topless in a racy Instagram carousel of vacation pics — even sharing a pic of a very shirtless Bradley on her Story! But as an insider claimed earlier this week, Tom isn’t “one bit jealous,” as he’s also a “family man” and understands the difficult co-parenting dynamic. And boy, he’s, like, REALLY unbothered!

In the new pics, the 46-year-old can be seen in a black t-shirt and dark athletic shorts as he lounged around on his balcony furniture, even catching a cat nap!

Tom Brady lounges in Miami as Irina Shayk enjoys Italy with ex Bradley Cooper, daughter https://t.co/SQwa24Vusi pic.twitter.com/YwmZCRWIyX — Page Six (@PageSix) August 30, 2023

And then lounging on a yacht?? Yeah, this does not look like a man Mr. Brightside-ing to us.

Shirtless Tom Brady relaxes on yacht with nod to Gisele Bündchen as Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper vacation together https://t.co/3x5AkcwrEB pic.twitter.com/tppXLgRhCA — Page Six (@PageSix) August 30, 2023

He gets major points!

So what is his rumored gal pal doing in Italy? Well, it’s all about supporting BCoop apparently. Insiders told Page Six on Wednesday that Bradley’s main reason for visiting Italy was to scope out the land ahead of the release of his new film, Maestro, which is set to premiere this weekend at the Venice Film Festival. However, he won’t be in attendance because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, so he opted to check it out beforehand… and Irina joined! Just, you know, hangin’.

What do YOU make of the situation, Perezcious readers? We give kudos to Tom for being so chill! Share your thoughts in the comments down below!

