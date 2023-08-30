Khloé Kardashian Gets Emotional On Daughter True’s First Day Of Kindergarten! See The Adorable Pics HERE!

The Kardashian kiddos are growing up!

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian shared a bittersweet look of her daughter True on her first day of kindergarten! KINDERGARTEN!! Can you believe that? Where does the time go?!

The Good American founder posted a carousel of cute pics on Instagram of the 5-year-old, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, posing in front of an arch of multi-colored balloons and decorative pencils. Also there was a sign that read, “First Day of Kindergarten.” Love it!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump While Cuddling Travis Barker

True looked adorable while posing solo in a plaid skirt, white polo, and matching white socks and Nike sneakers in the first few pics. Then, her platinum blonde momma stepped in and hugged her little one in all black ensemble while the two grinned from ear to ear.

Khloé captioned the post alongside a slew of heart emojis:

“Kindergarten. For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! Next it will be prom”

She’s sure right about that…

Scroll through the pics (below):

So sweet!!

Good luck, little True! At least The Kardashians star still has her hands full with 1-year-old son Tatum at home.

Such a cute fam!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe she’s old enough to start kindergarten?

Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]