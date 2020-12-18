Tom Cruise Jets Off From M:I7 Set (And New GF?) After COVID Tirade

Tom Cruise is fleeing the scene of his coronavirus meltdown.

As we previously reported, the actor blew up at the crew of his film, the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, over alleged lapses in pandemic safety protocol. After the screaming rant leaked, it was met with a decidedly mixed response — many people on the outside of the situation voiced their support, but on the inside, many crew members reportedly quit after the abusive tirade.

Well, apparently they’re not the only ones getting the hell out of dodge: according to UK tabloid The Sun (who leaked the original rant audio), Tom himself has wrapped shooting early for the winter holiday.

A source told the outlet:

“It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier – Christmas can’t come soon enough. Tom has decided he’s ready for a break and is now going to wind up filming for 2020 on Friday, and fly to Miami over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son.”

We have to point out the irony in the action star escaping set so soon after his diatribe. After all, wasn’t he the one just raving about how many jobs depend on the production continuing? And BTW, traveling from the UK (where MI7 is being filmed) to Miami isn’t exactly a COVID-approved activity, especially for a guy who recently threatened to fire employees not following safety standards. Sadly — but unsurprisingly — the rules seem to be different for wealthy stars with access to private jets and lowly staffers afraid for their jobs.

The insider added:

“It’s the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while.”

Well, that we can definitely agree with — everyone on that film deserves a break from a boss who might be screaming in your face at any moment!

There’s been another interesting development in this story, though. Despite the high tensions surrounding MI7, romance has reportedly blossomed between its stars. The Sun also recently reported the 58-year-old and his co-star Hayley Atwell have begun secretly dating, and were apparently seen holding hands at a screening in London.

Another Sun source said:

“Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one. Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable. They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy.”

Maybe the British actress — who is 20 years younger than Tom — could remind him to “keep calm and carry on” instead of losing it on set? Just a thought!

