Tom Cruise 'Fuming' Over Mission: Impossible Crew Getting COVID & Making Him Self-Isolate!

We officially have second hand anxiety over what Tom Cruise will say to the Mission: Impossible 7 crew after this!

According to The Sun, the actor is “fuming” after cast and crew members on the set of the action film tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to self-isolate this week.

The 58-year-old star was reportedly exposed while filming a nightclub scene with four dancers and ten set workers who later tested positive. Because the Oscar nominee was standing within “meters” of the crew, he also has to monitor symptoms and make sure he avoids contact with others.

Related: Seth Rogen FINALLY Tells The Scary Scientology Part Of His Epic Tom Cruise Story!

The source explained:

“The whole shooting crew, about 60 people, have all had to self-isolate for 14 days. It’s going to badly affect filming and they’ll be playing catch-up when they finally come back.”

Not ideal… especially since the world already knows how Tommy feels about his films being derailed by the coronavirus!

As we reported, the Top Gun star went viral last year when audio of him freaking out on workers on set for not social distancing leaked online. He was heard passionately shouting:

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever! … That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f***ing gone.”

It’s unclear how long this minor setback will delay the film, but we can only imagine what the action star will say when he returns to set!

On the other hand, maybe he’s cooled off by this point, as the superstar admitted he was in an “emotional” place at the time of the tirade. He said during an interview with Empire magazine last month:

“I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point… All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you.”

Then again, Cruise bragged to the mag that the film “never shut down again” after that episode, so he might be preparing a very intense lecture for his colleagues as we speak!

Either way, we hope Tom and the rest of the M:I7 crew stay safe for the rest of the shoot!

[Image via Andres Otero/WENN]