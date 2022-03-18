Zendaya & Tom Holland Watch Their ORIGINAL Spider-Man Audition Tapes! Aww!!

It’s the auditions that started it all…

These days, Spider-Man stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon are basically legendary. But it wasn’t so long ago that they were three young up-and-comers waiting for their chance to enter the MCU. And in a new clip, the pals revisited the auditions that made them megastars.

In a video to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital release, the Peter Parker portrayer admitted he’d been wanting to watch the audition tapes “for so long.” His was up first, and began with an impressive backflip. The trio immediately started giggling at his early Spider-Man mannerisms, including a DIY attempt at web-slinging.

The friends also laughed at Jacob’s tape, particularly for the way he started by walking out of frame and ended with a polite “Thank you.” Zendaya crowed:

“What a cutie!”

Unsurprisingly, the Disney Channel alum seemed the most professional in hers, as Jacob observed:

“It’s just like watching a good audition tape.”

Tom agreed, joking that he was “so in it,” and said:

“You’re like, really still and collected.”

After taking their trip down memory lane with all three tapes, the actress declared:

“I’d say they made a good decision. … Good job, guys.”

Aww! What an incredible time capsule… and we always love seeing these three be besties! Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

