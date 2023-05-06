Tom Sandoval Reveals He’s ‘One Month’ Sober Amid Cheating Scandal

Tom Sandoval is taking steps to focus on his well-being amid Scandoval.

According to a video obtained by TMZ on Saturday, the 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules star revealed that he’s been taking a “break” from drinking during his cover band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras show at The Space at Westbury in Long Island, New York, this week. While he was seen sipping a beverage during the set, he also told the crowd that it was the non-alcoholic beer, Heineken Zero:

“Y’all know it’s been one month since I had my last drink of alcohol. I’m just taking a little break for a second but, yeah, these are Heineken Zeros. Cheers.”

People in the audience seemed to support the move, as they cheered and clapped for the sobriety milestone. While Sandoval did not elaborate on the reason, this decision to quit drinking, for the time being, comes after his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix discovered he was cheating on her with their co-star and best friend, Raquel Leviss. Since the scandal broke, the pair (understandably) have faced a ton of heat. The backlash has only increased as new episodes of VPR drop each other, showing Sandoval repeatedly lying to his partner and castmates. Then, he revealed last month that he and the 28-year-old were supposedly “taking a break” from their relationship on Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, adding:

“We’re really good friends. We’re not putting any label on it.”

For her part, Raquel has entered a treatment facility for mental health counseling. Reactions to the latest in Scandoval, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]