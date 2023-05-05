Jennifer Lopez Says She'll ‘Walk Out’ On Ben Affleck If He Pulls A Tom Sandoval!

Listen up, Ben Affleck! Jennifer Lopez won’t be putting up with any BS if she ever discovered you cheated with any of her besties — like Tom Sandoval!

During an appearance on The View on Thursday, the topic of Scandoval came up when host Whoopi Goldberg asked if the 53-year-old actress has ever seen Vanderpump Rules. And guess what, Perezcious readers? Shockingly enough, Jennifer has watched it before! Who would have thought?! However, she made it clear she doesn’t “watch it regularly or anything,” but she does “know of it.” Naturally, the hosts decided to get her opinions on Sandoval’s months-long affair with Raquel Leviss while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix! Of course, Jennifer is also no stranger to Bravo cheating drama, considering her engagement to Alex Rodriguez ended shortly after Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy revealed he slid into her DMs. So she must have some strong thoughts on this!

Joy Behar asked the Jenny From the Block songstress what she would do if “your best friend was sleeping with your husband.” And clearly, J.Lo hasn’t been paying close attention to the drama because with a shocked look on her face, Jennifer questioned:

“Oh! Is that what’s happening on Vanderpump Rules?”

Unfortunately for the cast, yes! Sunny Hostin then chimed in to explain the situation some more, saying Sandoval and Ariana had been living together for nearly a decade before the 37-year-old cocktail book author found out about his infidelity. What makes the situation worse? The former couple still have to live together despite being broken up since they own a house. Ugh.

Fortunately, Ariana has been away from Sandoval as much as possible, as she’s been living her best life with a new beau and new career opportunities! Meanwhile, the restaurant owner has been struggling with his cover band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras‘ shows. Oof. It’s safe to say Ariana is thriving without her cheating ex!

But what would J.Lo do in this situation? Would she walk away from her partner à la Ariana? When asked if the Hustlers star would react in a “violent” or “rational” manner if her man ever cheated with her pal, she replied:

“I think I’d just walk out. Just walk out.”

Hear that, Ben? You’ve been warned! Lolz! Whoopi agreed, adding:

“Why waste time?”

Jennifer continued:

“You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know? That’s all the info that you need. Yes.”

So does this mean Jennifer is Team Ariana?! You can ch-ch-check out her interview on The View (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you also “walk out” if your partner cheated on you with a friend? Let us know in the comments!

