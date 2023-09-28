Tom Sandoval Quit Smoking & Drinking After Scandoval Cheating Reveal!

Tom Sandoval made some big changes in his life after his bombshell affair with Rachel Leviss was exposed to the world. Not only did his relationship with Ariana Madix end, but he also stopped smoking and drinking alcohol.

During the first episode of his new podcast Everybody Loves Tom, the Vanderpump Rules star got super vulnerable, opening up about his decision to become sober five months ago. He shared with fans and co-host Jason Bader:

“I haven’t drank since — I believe it was April 4th or 5th. I didn’t really tell a lot of people during the process. I think that kind of helps. I also quit smoking cigarettes. I was kind of at the point where I was just chain-smoking cigarettes all day, every day.”

At the time, Sandoval was facing a ton of intense backlash for the cheating scandal from fans to his fellow castmates to even big-name celebs like Jennifer Lawrence. Things got so bad amid Scandoval that his days often included alcohol and exercise. In fact, the reality star admitted when he finished working out, he immediately would begin drinking:

“If I wasn’t working out, I was drinking. If I wasn’t drinking, I was working out.”

Weeks following the affair news broke, Sandoval said his “nerves” were wrecked from the public hatred that was directed toward him while on tour with Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. He explained that before the cheating scandal, he would have had as many as “three shots, three beers” to relax before shows. However, Sandoval decided to go cold turkey — notably on the same day Rachel checked into a mental health facility.

Even though he and his fellow band members were dealing with “angry” and “really mean” crowds, Sandoval was determined to stick to being sober and continue to tour. Before anyone mentioned the fact that the television personality could have canceled the shows, he shared on the podcast he “had” to perform still since he lost endorsements and jobs, including Winter House, following the scandal. More than that, Sandoval said quitting drinking and going on tour saved his life:

“Honestly, I think that, you know, quitting the drinking, you know, and going on tour like it might have actually saved my life. I can’t imagine being cooped up because I couldn’t go anywhere at the time, you know, being cooped up in a place, not being able to do anything, just wallowing in misery.”

Whether you love or hate him post-Scandoval, you cannot deny his choice to stop drinking and smoking is great. We’re sending our best wishes to him during his sobriety journey!

