Here Is Our Top 'Who’s Who' That You Need to Know

SHAREN GHATAN

Introducing Hollywood’s legal celebrity news expert, Sharen H. Ghatan aka “THE FIXER”. She is the celebrity attorney who’s breaking ground in the male dominated fields of personal injury and criminal defense. Representing the accused and the injured, Sharen is the most highly sought-after lawyer in Hollywood, currently representing a roster of rock stars, reality TV stars and surprise “break out” stars. Most recently, Sharen represented “Soho Karen,” aka Miya Ponsetto, the woman who falsely accused a black teen of stealing her cell phone in a posh New York City hotel, which opened up the door to dozens of national and international interviews. Sharen has been a legal analyst for many high-profile cases, such as the Brittany Spears conservatorship, Real Housewives Jen Shah‘s criminal matter and Glee‘s Naya Rivera wrongful death action. Not only does Sharen fiercely fight for her clients’ rights, but she truly cares about their mental well-being. Her sharp wit, comedic genius and fierce work ethic make Sharen a force to be reckoned with. Over the past 20 years, she has won countless “Client Choice” Awards, many SuperLawyer honors, and was selected as one of the Top Women Attorneys in Southern California by Los Angeles Magazine. Sharen Ghatan is the CEO and Founder of California Legal Counsel, APLC. She has been featured on CBS This Morning with Gayle King, ABC News, NBC News, TMZ, Bravo, CNN, and The Megan Pormer Show on FOX and many other news networks and press & social media outlets such as Vogue, London’s Daily Mail, US News and the Los Angeles Daily Journal. For more information about Sharen Ghatan and her legal dream team, please call: (888)704-9777 or visit www.californialegalcounsel.com.

MARK MOSHAYEDI AND RYAN GALLAGHER FROM MY CAR AUCTION

MyCarAuction was created by power-team Mark Moshayedi and Ryan Gallagher as a digital platform to provide the easiest way to sell your car for the most amount of money. Mark Moshayedi, CEO of MyCarAuction is a serial entrepreneur with successful business ventures in technology, commercial and residential real estate, and classic cars. Ryan Gallagher, COO of MyCarAuction has a unique background in finance and has been involved in over $16.5 billion worth of sales and marketing transactions. In 2019, after much success in their previous ventures, Mark and Ryan created MyCarAuction. Here’s how MyCarAuction works. Simply input a little bit of information about your car and you will get two prices. The first price will populate instantly, and it is for MyCarAuction to buy your car from you within 24 hours. The second price is to list your car on the platform and push to get even more money by exposing it to over 50,000 buyers. It’s 100% risk free and you can change your mind at any time. Since the beginning of 2021, MyCarAuction has grown its revenue to over $40 million and is now serving all of California and the greater Phoenix area. Visit MyCarAuction.com today and receive a free quote within minutes.

STEPHANIE PAYAB OF THE PAYAB GROUP

Stephanie Payab has been a successful realtor in the Los Angeles area since 2003. After a decade of success being an established realtor, she founded the Payab Group (TPG), a real estate team under the brokerage of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in 2016. She consistently demonstrates that honesty, integrity and reliability are the key components to her success and that of her clients. Stephanie received the prestigious Five Star Real Estate Professional Award for eight years straight. Stephanie has reached the levels of Honor Society, Leading Edge, President’s Circle, and Chairman’s Gold awards since 2009 both from Prudential California Realty and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Most notably, Stephanie secured Chairman’s Platinum level in 2019 for her performance and she is a designated Luxury Collection Specialist. She is open, extraordinarily friendly, well spoken, easy to talk to, and always available to answer questions and overcome challenges. If you’re looking to buy or sell a home in the San Fernando Valley, you can reach Stephanie Payab at (818)827-3400 or visit www.thepayabgroup.com

KATHRYN FORD OF THE EXCELLENCE INSTITUTE

Her life’s journey is one of tragedy to triumph. Having personally faced over 30 years of a serious medical condition, NMO, in addition to experiencing a highly toxic and emotionally abusive marriage, Kathryn Ford successfully navigated the challenges along the way, to create the most amazing next chapter in her life. Based on her own life’s journey, her transformational, in-depth support propels women to experience the life of their dreams. Kathryn is the Founder of Excellence Institute, and she is an expert at taking women to their most amazing next chapter in life, no matter what! Kathryn is an award-winning women’s empowerment expert, life coach, international speaker, and author of Amazon #1 Best Seller, Be Well! A 7-Step System for Radical Healing. Kathryn inspires women around the world and helps them live the life of their dreams. To catch more of Kathryn’s advice, you can find her on news stations like ABC, CBS News, NBC, Fox News, YAHOO, and many more. If you are looking to radically transform your life, take a look at one of Excellence Institute’s women’s empowerment programs, and start your journey to enjoying an abundance of health, wealth & love HERE.

DR. BILL DORFMAN

Dr. Bill Dorfman is not just a famous cosmetic dentist, he is THE famous cosmetic dentist. Commonly known as “America’s Dentist,” Dr. Bill is widely recognized world-wide as a leading dentist who is responsible for creating smiles for many of Hollywood’s brightest stars, such as Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Julianne Hough, and many more. In fact, Dr. Dorfman has become a star in his own right as the featured dentist on the hit ABC series, Extreme Makeover, where he performed amazing dental transformations on the show’s participants. In addition, Dr. Dorfman is a world-renowned lecturer & author of the best-selling cosmetic dentistry book, The Smile Guide & the New York Times bestseller Billion Dollar Smile. His innovation, humanitarian & philanthropic endeavors have earned him 20 Lifetime achievement awards and a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records! He broke the record for “Most Money Raised for a Charity Through Head Shaving by an Individual,” and for “Most Valuable Grill,” after creating Katy Perry’s $1 million grill for her Dark Horse music video. For more information on Dr. Bill Dorfman, visit www.billdorfmandds.com.

CANDICE WALKER OF PROPORTIONAL PLATES

Candice Walker is the voice behind Proportional Plate, a food blog focused on helping you feel less guilty about your food choices and step up your food game! From her experiences living in different countries around the world and through her mixed heritage, you will find fusion influences in most of her recipes. Her body-positive and choice-positive messaging is welcoming to everyone. She has been interviewed on podcasts and has had articles published on Thought Catalog and Medium. Candice’s recipes have been featured in many publications including Vents Magazine, Parade, Shape, Williams Sonoma Taste, and more. Her clients include Headspace, Procter & Gamble, Kroger, Tillamook, OXO, Mr. Clean, among many more. She also does regular classes at Williams Sonoma and has regular appearances on KATU Afternoon Live and The Megan Pormer Show. If you’re looking for a positive, loving relationship with food that encourages trying new ingredients and dishes, follow Candice on Instagram @proportionalplate.

SNOB WORLD

Worldwide entrepreneurial successes and reality television sensations, Cole and Kelsea Moscatel are the power couple you need to know everything about. The two created the empire that sells the dream, Snob World, just a few years ago and it has taken off tremendously ever since. Snob World’s Snob Concierge caters to the rich and famous all over the world with any luxurious needs they could ever dream of. These two have become an international sensation and have graced the covers of Elle Arabia and Maxim, and have been featured in Forbes India, USA Today, and so many more. Through Snob World and their many other business ventures, Cole and Kelsea found themselves as the stars of their very own reality show, The Moscatels, A Family Full of Luxury, Love and Drama! The show emulates their fabulous and luxurious lifestyle, all while managing to be extraordinarily relatable at the same time. To catch up before the new season comes out later this summer, make sure to watch all of season one on SnobWorld.com or YouTube. Trust us, you won’t want to miss the unexpected surprises coming this season!

RILEY JACKSON

Riley Jackson is a rising star in more ways than one. She got her start in acting at the young age of 10 and has been cast in numerous projects ever since, including co-starring in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie as young Lily Tomlin. In her latest film, A Genie’s Tail, Riley stars opposite Laura Marano and Jake Paul and is looking forward to its national release. In addition to acting, Riley writes and plays music, and has recorded for a 16-time Grammy Award winning producer. Besides acting, she is also a rising star in the world of philanthropy. She is the founder of the Cancer Support Community Los Angeles’ Junior Board of Directors where she recently helped plan and co-host the Celebrity Sale 4 Hope with Eric McCormack and John Schneider. The Celebrity Sale benefitted the City of Hope and featured items from Taylor Swift, Billy Eilish, and more.

“I believe that my generation has the responsibility to use our platforms to inspire positive change, especially since social media allows us to spread messages and information quickly and effectively.”

To learn more about Riley, follow @OfficialRileyJackson on Instagram, or check out her IMDB.

SIMIN COUTURE

Since 1970, Simin Couture has been a premiere design house for exquisite custom-made bridal and evening gowns. Simin’s exclusive clientele include international royalty, film, television, and music industry celebrities including Cher, Paris Hilton, and many others. Her designs have appeared on the red carpets of the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, and the Nobel Prize Ceremony and have been exhibited at venues including Madame Tussauds and Kensington Palace. An Iranian native, Simin immigrated to Manchester, England at the age of 14 to study Fashion Design at Manchester Metropolitan University. She then studied the art and discipline of haute couture in Paris, France under renowned designer Pierre Balmain. In 1979, Simin and her family moved to Los Angeles, where she has continued producing exclusive designs using the most intricate beading and handwork techniques. Simin has received countless accolades for her designs as well as her work with charitable organizations, raising millions of dollars over the past three decades in support of women and children around the world. You can view Simin Couture’s beautiful gowns by following @simin_couture on Instagram. To book an appointment visit www.simincouture.com.

NEDA DAVARI OF MIZBAAN EVENTS

Mizbaan, meaning “Hostess” a role Neda Davari grew into both culturally and naturally through family gatherings since she was young — and for the last 15 years has mastered into a career and passion as a Special Events Planner. Neda Davari created Mizbaan Events, a luxury inspired design and production planning company based in Los Angeles. Mizbaan Events specializes in local and destination planning for all occasions including weddings, Mitzvah’s, and other momentous celebrations as well as serving brands, celebrities, influencers, and corporations. Her attention to detail along with her team’s meticulous management skills and creative direction has made her one of the most sought-after event planners in the industry. Just a few of her A-List Celebrity clients have included: Will Smith, Jim Carrey, Tesla and Tag Heuer. You can take a look at some of her beautiful events by following @mizbaanevents on Instagram.

JASON REED FROM ALLSTATE

Jason Reed has been representing Allstate insurance for 15 years and has loved every second of it. In 2014, he jumped at the opportunity to take over his agency in Glendale, which has been there for almost 50 years! Allstate’s commitment to detail while staying aware of how people and habits change in today’s environment makes Allstate stand out. Jason offers Allstate products like Life Insurance, Home Insurance, Car Insurance, Business Insurance and much more. He offers a variety of solutions to address people’s personal financial needs – such as preparing for retirement or college, setting up living benefits, like long-term care and even employee benefits for your business. He loves to coach youth basketball and soccer, and support local fundraisers, as well as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Jason’s agency is located in Glendale, but he serves clients all over Southern California. You can reach him at (818)247-9852 or visit his website at www.agents.allstate.com.

