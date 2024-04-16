Tori Spelling Says She Has The 'Lady Parts Of A 14-Year-Old'-- Even After Having 5 Kids!

Tori Spelling is super proud of her “lady parts”!

On Tuesday’s new episode of her podcast misSPELLING, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum bragged about her privates being in tip-top shape despite having five kids, sharing:

“I had five C-sections, you guys. So, I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OB-GYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old, cause it’s intact. And I didn’t do five C-sections on purpose.”

What an interesting perk of all those surgeries! But… did she have to describe it like a 14-year-old’s? Plenty of adult women haven’t given birth, too. Just sayin’!

The True Tori alum, who shares Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 , with her ex-husband Dean McDermott, also gushed about her post-baby body! And yeah, it’s been a few years since she was preggers, but she’s only just now seeing the results!

In a previous episode, the actress revealed she’s a hoarder and is currently attempting to get rid of four storage units full of stuff. The only problem is she can’t afford the rent anymore — meaning her things could go to auction soon if she doesn’t pay up! Thankfully, a friend paid for two of her units, so she’s been combing through what she can and it resulted in a big revelation this week. She shared:

“You know what I did find is a s**t ton of Spanx. I am so happy to report five babies. I finally lost the baby weight. Yes, Beau’s 7, and I don’t need Spanx anymore. Sorry, Spanx. You know, I love you, supported you for a long time. I’m moving on.”

This is a big deal considering she used to wear “four pairs of Spanx at once” and her BFF and co-star Jennie Garth would have to help her use the bathroom. A lot has changed with time!

And for anyone wondering, yes, this body transformation was thanks to weight loss drugs! While Hollywood’s favorite Ozempic “didn’t work” for her, she used a similar diabetes med called Mounjaro to lose her baby weight. That said, she stopped taking the meds in January once she was “happy” with her weight. With all the turmoil in her life right now, at least she’s feeling confident in her skin!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Tori Spelling/Instagram]