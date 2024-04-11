Tori Spelling Just Approved Of THIS Dean McDermott Post Amid Divorce!

Tori Spelling approves of this latest message from her ex-husband Dean McDermott!

On Tuesday, the former Chopped Canada host took to Instagram to share a quote with his followers all about sobriety. It read:

“If all you did was stay sober today, you’re still winning. Keep that s**t up.”

He then added in the caption that he was “proud” of everyone amid their sobriety journey. The message soon received more than 900 likes from fans, including one named Tori. Aww! Check out the post (below):

Related: Tori Explains That Story About The Pig In Her Bed That Drove Dean Away

We love to see the support from Tori amid their divorce. Dean has had nothing but kind things to say about his estranged wife, praising her for being such a “great support” during his sobriety journey. He told Page Six last month:

“Tori has always been my biggest supporter, my biggest fan. She just wants me to be happy, bottom line, and she’s such an incredible woman that way.”

As you may know, Dean has been very open about his struggles with addiction in the past. The 57-year-old revealed last year that before their breakup, he spent every night taking pills and drinking tequila by himself. His substance abuse problems got so bad he would have drunken rages that scared their children. Oof. Months later, Dean seems to be in a better place after checking himself into treatment. In fact, he was inspired to help others and pursue a “rewarding” career as a drug and alcohol counselor at treatment centers due to his experience.

Amazing!

Hopefully, Tori and Dean can remain amicable and supportive of each other as they moved forward with their divorce. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Tori Spelling/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]