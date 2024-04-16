TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth's Autopsy Complete -- But Mysterious Cause Of Death Could Take MONTHS!

We’re one step closer to figuring out what took TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth’s life… But it may take a while.

One day after news of the iconic celebrity gossiper’s death emerged, her autopsy has been completed. A rep for the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Baltimore, Maryland told Radar Online Tuesday that while the exam has been completed, a toxicology report could take MONTHS. The rep told the outlet the “report is not final and won’t be for roughly 60-90 days.”

So it could be another two to two-and-a-half months before we hear if any substances were in her body at the time of her death. This must all be so difficult for her family, not to have any closure.

On Monday, the influencer’s mother Jacquie and sister Lindsay announced the news of her death. Lindsay revealed at the time they “don’t know [what] happened yet,” but encouraged fans to share their memories of her.

Marisa was known for exposing celebrity blind items and for her iconic catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll give you more.” Her final post was on April 7th. See (below):

Our hearts continue to be with the Roth family. Rest in peace, Marisa.

