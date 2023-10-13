Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Seen HOLDING HANDS With Another Woman!

Well, we guess that answers that! When Dean McDermott announced he and Tori Spelling were getting divorced, we took that as a sign they might be having marital problems. LOLz! In all seriousness, somehow insiders even denied THAT the same way she brushed off any other rumors of issues with the marriage. For YEARS it felt like. The Instagram got deleted, and the world kept spinning.

But come on! The man posted an announcement! That’s not an accident! Still, Tori would never come out and admit they were dunzo.

Well guess what? Now she doesn’t have to! Dean has re-confirmed the split with a little PDA!

The Canadian TV personality was spotted HOLDING HANDS with another woman in photos and video published exclusively on DailyMail.com Friday. Yep, Dean seems to have himself a new girlfriend! And he’s not keeping it a secret anymore!

Dean and the woman, identified as Lily Calo, were filmed waling hand-in-hand to the Department of Social Services in El Lay. The welfare office? Are things that bad for Dean?? It would seem so. DM reports the former Chopped Canada host is now living in a 5-bedroom apartment in the San Fernando Valley with four other actors.

Per eyewitnesses Dean was in good spirits, joking and smiling as he filled out paperwork. And his new gal was right by his side, cuddling up to him. Wow. At least we know she isn’t a gold-digger!

It’s unclear how long the couple have been together, but they seem to have met at work. Last week Lily posted a photo to her LinkedIn showing Dean working with her at her office, Conscious Community Global.

What an unexpected turn of events!

OK, so now Tori HAS TO acknowledge the split, right? She has to come out with a statement confirming the divorce, right? Surely she can’t turn a blind eye to her husband being seen out and full-on coupled up with another woman, right? We mean, there’s privacy and then there’s just delusion!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will Tori come clean? Maybe even get back out there in the dating scene and move on herself? She has been out looking pretty great lately. Is that a coincidence? Or is she ready to mingle, too?? One question answered, so many more raised…

[Image via Tori Spelling/Dean McDermott/Instagram/Conscious Community Global/Linkedin.]