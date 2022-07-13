The Only Way Is Essex Star Lauren Goodger Reveals Shocking Death Of Newborn Baby Girl

Lauren Goodger has revealed the worst news… the loss of her newborn baby with Charles Drury.

It’s a tragic week for The Only Way Is Essex star as she revealed in a shocking Sunday Instagram post that her newborn daughter Lorena has passed away:

“Lorena R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me.”

Absolutely devastating. This comes after her January pregnancy announcement which she revealed on IG with the caption:

“I am having baby no.2 and it’s another girl!! I’m so excited Larose will have a little sister.”

See the full post (below):

The TOWIE star continued in the shocking announcement:

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken.”

So, no labor complications and baby girl was apparently “fine and healthy,” as was mama? It sounds like such a strange thing to happen all things considered, which potentially makes it even MORE tragic.

Lauren added:

“I am back home from hospital. Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet.”

Ugh this poor couple! No one should EVER have to go through that.

The reality tv star also specifically asked for as much privacy as possible during this time so her and Charlie can mourn their late daughter:

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…”

We’re so glad that her firstborn daughter Larose (which she welcomed with Charlie last July) is there to provide her some much needed love and comfort in this unthinkable time. Truly a devastation.

She concluded her post by noting:

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My Lorena I love you so much.”

She may not be with you physically but she will always be in your heart, Lauren. We extend our deepest condolences.

See the full post (below):

R.I.P.

