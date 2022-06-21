Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Back To Communicating As Co-Parents After Rocky Few Months!

Well this is nice to see!

As we reported, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spent this past weekend together. On her Instagram Stories, she even gave a shout out to her baby daddy for Father’s Day, even after snubbing him for his birthday!

She wrote:

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

This is a definite change of tune following months of Ye’s very public displays of distain for Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and pretty much anyone who disagreed with the way he was publicly handling things. But we’re happy to report that after taking a break from social media and the public eye, the rapper seems in a much more amicable place with his ex.

According to TMZ, the parents of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, are back on speaking terms after months of zero communication. Although they didn’t sit together, Kim an Kanye attended North’s basketball game over the weekend and even shared the same car to and from the event. They ALSO attended a family lunch on Saturday (Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas), and a dance recital for Chicago.

Kim even shared on the TODAY show Tuesday, that the former couple had a nice Father’s Day:

“We had Father’s Day at the house. The kids spent the day with him. And then we had a big Father’s Day dinner. And North cooked. Of course, I wanted to respect and honor amazing people and fathers, men in my life, that raised me and are raising my children. Everything is going good.”

Ye’s come a long way in his journey of acceptance that his wife has moved on. Hopefully, especially for the kids’ sake, he keeps up the good behavior.

