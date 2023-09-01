Britney Spears has a lot going on in her life.

Amid her ongoing and contentious divorce from Sam Asghari, the pop superstar has her bombshell memoir coming out in about six weeks. She’s also working on new music with a highly-anticipated album out there somewhere in the hopper. And that, we seriously can’t wait for!! But there’s one thing she will NEVER do, insiders say — and that’s OnlyFans.

That might seem like kind of a random reference to the subscriber-based platform, coming out of nowhere like that. But it actually isn’t coming out of nowhere — and that’s the thing!

Amid the split from Sam, TMZ reports that “there have been a lot of people chirping” about the Baby One More Time singer putting up an account on OF. Other stars have done it — Blac Chyna famously made an insane amount of money off the member-subscribing tech service before shutting hers down — but for Brit, that is apparently totally and completely out of the question.

Insiders told the news org early on Friday morning that an OnlyFans move “isn’t going to materialize… anytime soon” in the Toxic singer’s future. Apparently, Britney “is aware there’s a yearning” for her to make an account and hoover up a ton of cash from fans on the platform. But that’s not going to happen, sources are now claiming.

It is true that Brit is very free with her body. She posts pics and videos in scantily-clad bathing suits, she’s famously gone (tastefully) topless in recent clips, and she loves to get up on the stripper pole. But only for workouts, those close to her make clear, and not for anything on the seedier side of life. So, any potential OF future is out. Per that news outlet, the Louisiana native “doesn’t want to be associated with the explicit side of the platform.” That’s fair!

But wait! There’s more!!

Per that news org’s same Friday morning report, OnlyFans allegedly reached out to Britney about six months ago! Before all this most recent speculation, and long before her split from Asghari went public, execs at OnlyFans apparently contacted Britney early this year and “kick-started some initial convos about her joining the site.”

That never materialized, and Britney was apparently uninterested in pursuing that project from the get-go. And now, here we are.

