Kathy Griffin Unveils MASSIVELY Swollen Mouth After Getting Lips Tattooed!

Kathy Griffin almost got botched!!! OMG!

The comedian just underwent some cosmetic procedures and truly was not expecting the result! After posting a YouTube video chronicling her journey of getting her lips tattooed and eyebrows microbladed last week, she told People on Monday:

“I didn’t know it would be that bad. I could not stop laughing even though it was painful to laugh for about four days.”

In the video, she could be seen with messy hair and raised eyebrows as she showed off her bright red and swollen AF lips! It was such a major and unexpected change, her husband Randy Bick was “scared initially but thinks they look incredible!” Hah!

Lip tattooing is a semi-permanent tattoo that can enhance the color or shape of your lips, per the Cleveland Clinic. Kathy got “90%” of the work done and will return in a few weeks to finalize the process. That said, she thinks her doc “nailed the color” and she’s so pleased with the results, she gushed:

“Between the lip tattoo and the microblading, I can finally stand to look at myself in the mirror without any makeup on.”

It’s a good thing the swelling calmed down! While she’s not opposed to other surgeries (except a boob job which she is “too afraid to get”), she is “not considering any permanent makeup or facial changes at this time.” Ch-ch-check out her big reveal – and her hubby’s HIGH-larious reaction (below)!

LMFAO! At least she can laugh about it!

