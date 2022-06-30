Kourtney Kardashian 'Won't Leave' Travis Barker's Side In Hospital -- And Other New Details

Kourtney Kardashian has been tested over the last 36 hours by the sickness and pain experienced by her new husband Travis Barker. It’s their first big crisis as a married couple!

As we previously reported on Tuesday afternoon, the newlywed couple rushed to West Hills Hospital near Calabasas that morning after Travis had been doubled over in pain for some time. Doctors determined Travis needed a higher level of care, and transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in central Los Angeles later on Tuesday.

Now, we know pancreatitis appears to be the reason behind Travis’ medical issue — apparently brought about by a recent colonoscopy. And while the 46-year-old rock star receives care for the problem at one of the best hospitals in the country, Kourtney has stayed right by his side the entire time.

No, seriously — she will not leave her beloved alone, as to be expected. According to People, a source close to the fam reported that the Poosh founder is sticking close to her man no matter what, making sure he knows he has her:

“Kourtney won’t leave his side.”

Wow.

No doubt it must be tough for both of them. The pain sounds like it was extreme in Travis’ experience. And then the emotional side of things on top of that for his 43-year-old wife, to have to see her partner go through that. Ugh. Such a hard situation!

The news outlet’s source also shed new a little bit of new light on the moments that led up to Travis’ hospitalization, too. The insider revealed that Travis’ pain was through the roof early on Tuesday, causing the couple to worry and eventually seek medical care:

“Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.”

Now, per the outlet, doctors at Cedars-Sinai are “focusing on pain management” and working to pin down the exact causes of Barker’s health issue with “a battery of tests and a modified diet.”

Matter-of-factly, the hospital insider stated:

“He is getting the best care at Cedars though.”

That part is certainly true. Like, honestly, it’s one of the best hospitals in the U.S.! If there is anywhere to be for something like this, thank goodness Travis can access that level of care and medical knowledge.

BTW, Perezcious readers will recall how we reported earlier Wednesday on Travis’ 18-year-old son Landon performing with Machine Gun Kelly on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City after his dad was hospitalized.

Well, as it turns out, People reported that the performance was “very emotional” for the teenage artist, who was also memorializing close friend Cooper Noriega at the show after his sudden, tragic death earlier this month. A witness for the mag had this to say about Landon’s outing in NYC:

“Landon came out during the song and seemed to be working out some demons. [Landon and MGK] hugged onstage during the performance, singing and shared an emotional moment at the end of the song before Landon walked off.”

Ugh. It’s been a trying time for Landon amid all these emotions. And for Travis and Kourtney, too! Not an easy situation for anybody involved.

Sending love and light!!

