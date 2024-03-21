Swifties Think Travis Kelce Accidentally Hinted He's Buying Taylor Swift An Engagement Ring!

OMG! Did Travis Kelce just accidentally hint he’s already picked out Taylor Swift an engagement ring?!

On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights the Kansas City Chiefs star seemingly had the topic of diamonds on the brain while talking to his big brother Jason Kelce. While chatting about the impressively tall NBA player Victor Wembanyama, who stands at 7 foot 4 inches, Trav jokingly said he was “lab grown”:

“You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f**king lab over there in France. 100%.”

LOLz! He then went on to lightheartedly say he “can’t wait” to make one of his own:

“Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f**king NBA player. Can’t wait til I f**kin’ make one.”

Uh… what?! Travis casually dropped the reference to “lab-grown diamonds” as if it was a reference to something he and Jason had just been talking about. Almost like… he had been talking to his brother about the diamond he had gotten or was getting for his girlfriend??

The 36-year-old retired Philadelphia Eagles player quickly interjected to shut it down, adding:

“Don’t do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.”

See the moment at the 15:23 mark (below):

But it was too late! Swifties already heard it, and it led to a LOT of discussion! A few have already posted theories this is a hint the tight end has already bought his lady an engagement ring — or is at least planning to. Wild!!

Obviously they could have been talking about diamonds unrelated to that particular piece of jewelry. We mean, Taylor’s TNT bracelet is made of diamonds, it’s not like they don’t make them for other jewelry. But it is inneresting, no??

Of course, there’s a lot of joking that goes on this pod, too. So maybe it was nothing at all! But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

