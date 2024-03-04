Travis Kelce Joins Big Bro Jason At Cancer Fundraiser In Philadelphia As Taylor Swift Continues Slaying In Singapore!

As Taylor Swift continues her tour, Travis Kelce is keeping himself busy — with some pretty admirable work this time

Since winning the Super Bowl last month, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been up to his eyes in champagne bottles… But this past weekend, he opted to occupy his time with a more charitable activity.

The 34-year-old flew to Philadelphia to visit his big brother Jason Kelce — to be by his side for his big announcement Monday. But that’s another story… On Sunday, the pair offered some time to a cancer fundraiser in the City of Brotherly Love. The event was put on by the family of the late Brendan McDermott, who sadly passed away last May due to colorectal cancer.

In a carousel of Instagram pics uploaded by Brandan’s in-law Jess Viola, Trav can be seen in a white button down shirt and khaki pants, while Jason sported green overalls. The pair both sported Team Rectify hats. Clearly impressed, Jess captioned the post:

“i’ll just leave this here. these two are awesome. i know brendan is smiling down right now. some legends wearing #teamrectify hats.”

See (below):

So sweet.

Prior to hitting up the fundraiser, Trav had to make sure he looked his best. On Saturday, he stopped by celeb barber Willis Orengo for a fresh cut. See (below):

Looking great! The three-time Super Bowl winner has to find something to do while his GF is away, right? As we noted, Taylor is currently on the other side of the world in Singapore continuing her Eras Tour. We bet they can’t wait to reunite!

