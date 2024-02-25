Travis Kelce Parties Hard With Patrick Mahomes In Las Vegas After Visiting Taylor Swift In Sydney!

Leaving Taylor Swift in Australia may have been a sad moment for Travis Kelce, but he’s wasting no time turning up with his boys in Las Vegas!

After a whirlwind two days in Sydney with the You belong with Me singer, the NFL star returned to the US where he headed straight to Sin City to continue celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ win at the Super Bowl! He met up with teammate Patrick Mahomes on Saturday and got right to drinking! The pair, along with some other KC teammates, hit up LAVO for a champagne-fueled brunch, where Trav was spotted in a black and yellow Hawaiian-style shirt as he popped bottles with his besties!

At one point in the celebrations, the 34-year-old sang along to a remix of Taylor’s song Love Story! See (below):

Aww! She was clearly still at the forefront of his mind!

Later on, the boys took the party to the XS nightclub at the Wynn, where they hung around the music booth with DJ Marshmello.

This, of course, all comes after the tight end flew to Sydney to be with his love on the Australian leg of her Eras Tour.

We hope Taylor won’t have too much FOMO watching her man party it up in Las Vegas — especially after THOSE reports surfaced that she doesn’t want him going to clubs!

[Images via NBC & Variety/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]