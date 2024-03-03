Kristin Cavallari Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her For Dating 24-Year-Old TikToker Mark Estes!

Kristin Cavallari has a message for critics of her latest romantic endeavor!

As we’ve been following, The Hills alum hard launched her new man last week — 24-year-old Mark Estes! Yes, she’s 37, so they’ve got quite the age difference. But newsflash: she doesn’t care and has strong words for fans who do!

Related: Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Affair Rumors On SNL! And He Was THERE!

On Friday, she took to TikTok to make her thoughts abundantly clear. She lip synced to the following SASSY audio:

“So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?”

HA!

She captioned the post:

“When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?”

Hilarious! People must just be jealous, right?? We mean, look at him!

Mark, who’s part of the Montana Boyz on TikTok, posted his new boo on the group’s official page last week, showing that his boyz approve. Watch (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes/TikTok]