Travis Kelce Will Continue To Be A Proud Taylor Swift Groupie At Her Overseas Eras Tour Shows -- Here's How!

Travis Kelce is putting all his free time to good use — with Taylor Swift!

As the You Belong With Me singer continues the second leg of her Eras Tour in Europe, the football player is planning to continue accompanying her for as long as he can! On Thursday, an insider told Us Weekly:

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time.”

Awww! That’s so sweet! And also, like, how could he NOT want to be with her on tour?? She’s been living it up in Lisbon and she’s got the world at her feet right now! That’s LUXURY!

Related: Here’s What REALLY Inspired Joe Alwyn To Create That ‘Tortured Man Club Group Chat!

Trav was previously spotted in the audience with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at Tay Tay’s Paris show, which was special in its own right. The insider then further noted that Travis is having a “wonderful time in Europe so far.”

We bet!

Of course, he DOES have to get back to reality later this year when the 2024-25 NFL season picks up! Buuuuut he’s not thinking about that at the moment:

“For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor].”

Yay!

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first game kicks off in their home Arrowhead Stadium on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. But in the meantime, the tight end is happy “home and décor shopping” in Europe with his love:

“They love going antique shopping and she’s been helping him pick out some things for his new house in Kansas.”

Goals!!!

Are you happy to hear this news, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via NFL on NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]