Travis Kelce Game Jersey Sells For HOW MUCH Amid Taylor Swift Romance?!

New money, suit and tie — or in this case, a Kansas City Chiefs fit!

Travis Kelce‘s game jersey, worn in the 2019 Mexico City game against the Los Angeles Chargers, hit the Goldin Auctions house recently, and the lucky bidder who won had to shell out some serious cash!

The white jersey with Kelce and the number 87 written across the back went for a WHOPPING $37,000 on the site! The Taylor Swift bump strikes again!

For reference, with that kind of money, you could buy a brand new Cadillac with all the luxury add-ons. An even more wild comparison, according to the US Census, that sum is $6 grand more than the yearly income for the average American household which is only around $31,000. And it was all spent on a top the tight end wore in ONE game!

We mean, he did score a touchdown, but WOW! It hasn’t even been washed! Though we guess that’s part of the appeal for a lot of buyers… LOLz!

The owner of the auction house Ken Goldin spoke to TMZ about the huge sale, and he said the NFL star’s girlfriend is clearly to blame for the steep uptick in price:

“This is an all-time record for a Travis Kelce game-used item. He has always been popular but the success of the Chiefs, as well as the publicity he’s gotten around his relationship with Taylor Swift, has added to his popularity and awareness among collectors.”

The T-Swizzle effect, everyone! These two just continue breaking records together, and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon.

What do U think of this auction record, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

