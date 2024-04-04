Travis & Jason Kelce In Talks To Star In $100 MILLION Action Movie Together: REPORT

The Kelce brothers are already lining up new career moves for their post-NFL life!

We’ve heard about Travis Kelce dipping his toes into TV hosting and the movie industry amid his highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift. Obviously he’s already pointed toward Hollywood. And as you may have heard, Jason Kelce retired from football earlier this year. So he’s got a lot of time on his hands. So it’s no surprise the football star brothers — who host the popular New Heights podcast together — might tackle something together after their football days are done.

Now, a source for The US Sun is revealing that the pair have already started to receive offers to star in a movie together! The pitch is for a “lighthearted action” flick with “many humorous moments” — oh, and a measly $100 MILLION budget! Ha! Apparently Hollywood film execs have been “in talks” with the Kelce duo and they think they’re “the best guys” for the job:

“Their natural and funny personalities would be great to be part of a movie project … They are naturally funny guys, and they have personalities that would be perfect for the movie industry.”

These execs aren’t wrong. Picturing these two in a buddy action flick, we’re already smiling! We’re thinking a tone like The Rundown or Mr. & Mrs. Smith… without the relationship drama. Maybe the Kelce brothers play themselves put in a Die Hard situation? Man, it writes itself…

The insider said the chats have been going well and it could potentially be “the start of something great” should the guys agree to it:

“They like Jason’s sense of humor, the fact that he is a strong and nice guy, and Travis’ personality and big, athletic body, which matches with what they need for this movie … I wouldn’t be surprised if more offers came in.”

Sounds like this movie is already planned out! We wonder if it’s anything like what we’re picturing…

Jason wouldn’t even have to turn down every offers he’s getting to be an NFL pundit either — we mean, Howie Long did an action flick before he settled behind a desk, too! Even if no one remembers that one…

Is there a real possibility we’ll be seeing Jason and KillaTrav on the silver screen in the not-too-distant future? Will Taylor want to make a cameo? She seems to enjoy doing those.

Would U go see a movie starring Travis and Jason, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]