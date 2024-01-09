Watch Travis Kelce Name The ‘Most Famous Person’ In His Phone -- Besides Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce knows Taylor Swift is one of the most famous celebs in the world, and he’s not afraid to admit it… or at least allude to it.

In a new TikTok posted on the official Kansas City Chiefs page, the tight end was asked to name “the most famous person” in his phone’s contact list. Right away, you could see the lightbulb go off in his mind, but the reporter asked him not to give “the easy answer.” And he responded:

“The easy answer is — well, you guys know the easy answer.”

Obviously, he’s referring to his Shake It Off singer girlfriend! We’re pretty sure she’s the most famous person in anyone’s contact list! LOLz!

But without conceding to the “easy answer,” the 34-year-old shared the (second?) most famous person in his phone:

“J.T., Justin Timberlake … The realest.”

The reporter tried to get him to call the Cry Me A River crooner on the spot, but Trav wasn’t into it:

“No. Not a chance.”

He said:

“I appreciate you, Justin, but I know he’s a busy man.”

Honorable mention: Taylor’s cat Olivia Benson… Who we recently learned has a higher net worth than he does! LOLz!

See the full video with a few of the other Chief’s surprise celeb contacts (below):

“My mom” … so wholesome!

