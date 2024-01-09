Taylor Swift's Cat Has A Higher Net Worth Than Travis Kelce?!

Maybe being a cat lady isn’t so bad after all… Especially when you’re Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce definitely crosses off a lot of boxes for the You Belong With Me singer, but being the primary breadwinner definitely ain’t one of ‘em… He ain’t even the secondary breadwinner! That title belongs to Taylor’s cat Oliva Benson!

Related: What Taylor & Selena Gomez REALLY Were Talking About — According To A Lip Reader!

Yep, that’s right… According to an All About Cats list compiled of the world’s wealthiest pets, the Eras Tour super star’s Scottish Fold, who was named after Mariska Hargitay’s Law & Order: SVU character, has a shockingly high net worth of $97 million! We first reported this last year when the website went live with the list. They noted she’s earned her fortune by:

“Starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.”

The net worth was shocking back then, and it’s even MORE shocking when you realize just how much more the pet is worth than the pop icon’s beau! Comparatively, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end may have blown up in popularity since making the Lover singer his girlfriend, he still has a lot of catching up to do financially. His 2024 net worth is estimated to be to the tune of $40 million, which is still a FORTUNE — but about $57 million short of the feline’s. WOW.

His primary source of dough is through his $57.25 million four-year deal with the Chiefs… But we guess there’s just no chance to level the playing field when you’re up against the nepo fur baby of T-Swift! LOLz!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?! How does that make you feel?? How do you think that makes TRAVIS feel?! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Taylor Swift/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]