Timothée Chalamet Weighs In On The Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez Golden Globes Beef! WATCH!

Timothée Chalamet is weighing in on the Golden Globes drama.

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know there’s been a whole lot of speculation surrounding what exactly was said between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the awards ceremony on Sunday night. It looked (and even sounded) like the two were gossiping about the Wonka star and his reality star girlfriend Kylie Jenner after many believed Selena asked Timmy for a pic, but that either he or the Khy founder denied her… That’s what lip readers say, at least!

Reps for Selena have since denied the rumors, and now the Dune star is getting in on the mix.

On Monday night, Timmy and a friend were spotted out and about on a stroll in El Lay by a TMZ photog, who asked if he and the Single Soon singer are “cool.” He assured the pap:

“Yeah, of course.”

She then asked if Selena and Kylie have “beef,” which the 28-year-old responded to with a resounding “No.” Watch the full clip (below):

Well, we guess that clears things up!

Do you believe him, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Selena Gomez/Instagram, CBS/YouTube, & Nicky Nelson/WENN]