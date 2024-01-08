OMG! Taylor Swift LEFT The Golden Globes Early After Losing Category & Nasty NFL Jab?!

Did Taylor Swift walk out of the Golden Globes?!?

The pop star had an eventful night on Sunday as she hit up the awards show at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Not only was she caught gossiping with friends Selena Gomez and Keleigh Sperry, but she was also the center of attention herself all night. Notably she got called out by host Jo Koy in an NFL joke she clearly didn’t like! And sadly she lost her category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which went to Barbie instead of The Eras Tour concert film. So, there were some ups and downs of the night, for sure! Turns out, it was maybe all a little too much for her!

After enthusiastically cheering on friends like Emma Stone and even the Barbie cast for their wins, fans noticed that the singer seemed to disappear from the event! What?!

Taking to X (Twitter) during the broadcast, they pointed out:

“TAYLOR LEFT?!?? She’d be like ‘well I didn’t win, this show is s**tty, there’s nothing nice to do here anymore and the host sucks, bye!!’” “90% sure taylor has left the event she hasn’t been seen since barbie” “I think taylor left I don’t see her in the audience anymore “

Well, it turns out this speculation was kinda true! A source told TMZ on Monday that the 34-year-old left her seat shortly after her category was announced to go to the bathroom — but she never returned! Instead, she chose to watch the show from the back. She stayed until leaving the venue about 15 minutes before the award ceremony wrapped. Wow!

While it’s unclear why she didn’t return to the main room, it’s not hard to see why!

Early into the show, the host bombed when he made a joke about the singer’s relationship with Travis Kelce. Specifically — proving himself to be like every other Brad and Chad out there — he threw shade at the singer by teasing that the ceremony wasn’t going to cut to her as much as the NFL does at Kansas City Chiefs games she attends. Just the look on the Grammy winner’s face at the time said it all:

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Girl was fuming!

FWIW, while losing probably wasn’t her favorite thing in the world, it doesn’t seem like that was the cause for her absence. We mean, she led the standing ovation for Barbie when they came out on top in her category! So, we doubt she was mad!

Taylor Swift led the standing ovation for ‘Barbie’ as it won the #GoldenGlobe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. pic.twitter.com/1oUb5GLlGR — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 8, 2024

So why’d she hide out in the back? Maybe she was just ready to get the hell away from the cameras and have some fun with her pals!? Once her category was finished, she had no reason to be camera-ready anyway! (And just for the record, while her beau was in the area for a game, he reportedly flew right back home with his team after so it’s unlikely they had a chance to meet up.)

What do U think caused Taylor to dip early, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

