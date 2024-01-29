Travis Kelce Reveals His Nickname For Taylor Swift! Awww!

Sure, Travis Kelce broke some football records during Sunday’s AFC Championship game. But another milestone happened after the big win.

As they celebrated on the field together, he and Taylor Swift made clear just how much of a couple they are. They look like they’ve been together for years already! So cute! And in that vein, there’s one video out there in which you can hear Trav use his pet name for his girlfriend!

Photos: Taylor Celebrates Travis Kelce’s Win With His Family In Cute Pics!

Late in the clip, after greeting his father, Trav can very clearly be heard saying:

“What’s up, sweetie? Where were you guys at?”

SWEETIE! Awww! See the moment for yourself (below)!

What do YOU think about Trav’s nickname for Tay??

[Image via NFL/Twitter.]