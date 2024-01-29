Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Win With His Family In Cute Pics! Look!

Taylor Swift is celebrating Kelce style!

Travis Kelce is going to the Super Bowl, and his pop star girlfriend couldn’t be prouder! On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Baltimore Ravens and secured their spot in next month’s Super Bowl with a 17-10 victory. Woop woop!

Obviously, the whole Kelce family was over the moon for the tight end, and it looks like Tay fit right in with the celebrations! On Monday morning, former Chiefs star Ross Travis took to Instagram with a group picture showing off how the Kelces, including momma Donna and papa Ed, celebrated the 34-year-old’s win. And lo and behold, Taylor was right up front and center sporting a Chiefs hat and an ear-to-ear grin!! See (below):

Lots of happy faces!

Taylor also posed for a solo shot with Donna, Ed, Travis’s big brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, and his wife Kylie in another cute pic. Miles Teller’s wife and Tay’s friend Keleigh Sperry captured the moment on her own IG Story, which showed a candid, celebratory moment between the five. See (below):

She sure looks great with the Kelces. Great enough to be an in-law one day?!?! Just sayin’!! LOLz!

As we’ve been following, Taylor also made her way down to the field to celebrate with the NFL champ, himself. She gave him smooches galore and even seemingly dropped the L-bomb on him! See (below):

A big victory calls for a big celebration, right?! They sure took care of that!!

