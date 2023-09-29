Travis Kelce Responds After Mark Cuban Tells Taylor Swift To Dump Him!

LOLz!

Mark Cuban just begged Taylor Swift to break up with Travis Kelce — and the NFL star responded!

During an appearance on ESPN‘s First Take on Thursday, the Shark Tank investor encouraged the Grammy winner to find a new man, teasing:

“Taylor — if you’re listening, sorry Travis — break up with him. Break up with him, I’ve got a bunch of good-looking, single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you, I got you.”

While this may seem like a dig at the Kansas City Chiefs star, it’s mostly just Mark’s way of trying to boost ticket sales for his own basketball team since “she impacts economies when she brings her tour to a city.” Ha! Ever since Sunday’s game, the NFL has already seen a rise in ticket sales for games the Anti-Hero artist is rumored to attend and Kelce has seen a spike in popularity. So we don’t blame Mark for trying!

Luckily for the billionaire, the tight end didn’t take offense at all — he actually requested to switch teams! Hitting up the money man on X (Twitter), the 33-year-old quipped:

“@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!”

Hah! A ten day is an NBA temporary contract that lets an athlete play for either ten days or three games, whichever comes first. It would be pretty epic if Trav actually hopped on the basketball court for a hot sec! And we wouldn’t mind seeing Taylor sitting pretty court-side! Everybody wins! Oh, except maybe the Mavs if Travis happens to suck at basketball! LOLz!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Avalon/MEGA]