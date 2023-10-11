Taylor Swift DID Go See Travis Kelce For His Birthday -- Here’s How They Celebrated!

Taylor Swift may not have been there on Travis Kelce’s actual birthday, but it sounds like she tried to make it up.

Last Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated his 34th birthday in Kansas City in a pretty down-to-earth way. He grabbed some cigars from a local convenience store and then met up at a stadium parking lot for a hangout with his boys. Then, later in the evening, he dined out at the Golden Ox, where he kept things casual with one of his agents and two teammates. Noticeably, Taylor was missing from all the festivities — despite her being seen jetting out of New Jersey just the day before!

But that’s not to say she completely missed out on celebrating with her beau!

On Tuesday, Us Weekly reported that Taylor made her way to KC from Nashville for a bit of belated celebration on Friday. Apparently, the two had a “chill night” at home in lieu of hitting the town and making headlines. And as we all know, Taylor seemingly wanted to maintain her retreat from the spotlight for another day, as she skipped out on the Catching Kelce star’s Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings.

We’re just glad to hear the Love Story singer did ultimately make it out for Travis’ birthday. We just wonder why they all of the sudden are retreating into a more private way of doing things?? We can’t blame ’em too much, though — NFL fans were starting to get fussy!

Do you think we’ll see Taylor at his NEXT game, y’all?? Let us know in the comments!

