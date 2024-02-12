Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Sing You Belong With Me And Love Story To Each Other During Wild Super Bowl Afterparty -- AWW!

Travis Kelce is the ultimate fanboy!

After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs player and his girlfriend Taylor Swift hit up a Las Vegas club to celebrate. And yes, that included the duo singing along with and making out (!!) to her own music!

In a video shared to socials of an afterparty where The Chainsmokers were DJing, the 34-year-old tight end could be seen behind the booth as a remix of the singer’s hit You Belong With Me played. And during that night, they had the opportunity to do the CUTEST thing, and they took it!

Not only did the caption on a now-viral video of the moment claim the athlete “heard Taylor’s song and came straight to the booth,” but the couple “were both seen pointing to each other” as they sang along to the romantic track! Stop it!

Look (below)!

Now, THAT is a man who is PROUD to be with THE Taylor Swift!! And rightfully so! pic.twitter.com/6EGPATsUZ4 — franny (@reputaydaya) February 12, 2024

Its “you belong with me” but it’s TAYLOR AND TRAVIS SINGING IT TO EACH OTHER pic.twitter.com/9o0RvfeQab — val • (@karmaszone) February 12, 2024

Ahhh! So sweet!

For the occasion, the football player rocked a black t-shirt with several chains around his neck. Meanwhile, T-Swift was out in the crowd in the same black ‘fit she wore for the game. Elsewhere during the party, the duo were seen dancing and kissing as the singer’s tune Love Story played in the background. See (below):

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing and kissing at the Chiefs #SuperBowl afterparty. pic.twitter.com/4rANL130am — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2024

They look lost in their own world! Must’ve been an amazing celebration!

Reactions?! Can you believe they really just partied to Tay’s music?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show/SNL/YouTube]