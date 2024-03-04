Jason Kelce Can't Stop Crying -- Even Travis Tears Up -- During NFL Retirement Announcement! Watch!

Jason Kelce held a press conference on Monday afternoon to finally announce his decision to retire from the NFL.

It’s been a long journey here for Travis Kelce‘s beloved big bro, as captured in the hit sports documentary Kelce. He nearly retired last year, too. But he decided to go for a 13th season — the one which would, magically, become his little brother’s luckiest of all time.

But when the moment came, it was so emotional the big guy just couldn’t keep it together. Every few moments reading his prepared statement, he just fell apart up there. He may never have buckled on the field, but this was a different kind of hit for the six-time Pro Bowl center — especially when he talked about his humble beginnings being a sixth round draft pick in 2011:

“I won’t forget the call I got from Andy Reid on draft day, and my father rushing into the room with tears streaming down his face as his son’s dreams had just been realized. It had just been announced on TV I had been drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. And I won’t forget two years later, that same man — and my brother receiving a call. And him being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. This time the tears streaming down both my father’s and my face, as my brother had just realized his own.”

Speaking about his Super Bowl loss to his brother in the famous Kelce Bowl, he recalled, sobbing:

“I won’t forget falling short to the Chiefs and the conflicted feeling of immense heartbreak I had selfishly, for myself and my teammates. And at the same time the amount of pride I had that my brother had climbed the mountaintop once again.”

Travis was present for the moment — and moved throughout the speech. Someone even caught the rare moment of Taylor Swift‘s BF crying!

Travis Kelce emotional during Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference. A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ieIqxDRGt4 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024

And here’s where, as Jason braced his audience, it would go “off the rails” as his emotions overpowered him — no small feat. He looked back:

“We have a small family. No cousins. One aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried. We invented games, imagined ourselves star players of that time. We’d envision making winning plays day after day on Coleridge Road. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house. And when we weren’t playing we were at the other one’s games, in a lawn chair or on the bench, Capri Sun in our hand that Mom had packed, cheering during the game, and waiting outside afterward to celebrate a victory together — or offer encouragement after a defeat. There is no chance I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding.”

Oh man, YOU’RE crying! Watch the entire tearjerker of a retirement announcement (below):

Oh, and afterward Jason went right to Trav for a hug:

Jason Kelce hugs Travis, Kylie and his family after his retirement speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/9EW2dkiyYa — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024

These two…

