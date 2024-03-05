LOLz! Did Jason Kelce Drop Taylor Swift References In His Retirement Speech?!

In case you didn’t hear, Jason Kelce is retiring from the NFL!

The 36-year-old elder brother of Travis Kelce did maybe the most emotional NFL press conference we’ve ever seen Monday announcing the news: he won’t be returning to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. His tearful speech to the crowd tugged on heartstrings, including that of his little bro — who was spotted crying in the crowd!

But of course the all-star center has a whole new bunch of fans these days, ones who pick up on every little clue: Swifties. Yes, Taylor Swift fans were quick to pick up on a turn of phrase somewhere within his fond memories of football and growing up with Trav. They think he referenced Tay!

During Jason’s speech, he thanked his wife Kylie, as well as his mom and dad Donna and Ed, but it’s when he spoke of his little bro that he seemingly throw in a few nods toward Trav’s love as well. He said:

“It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love — I knew that relationship all too well.”

“Poetic”, as in her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department? And “all too well” as in…. All Too Well?? Sure, he’s just talking about his love for his actual brother lining up with Philadelphia’s nickname, but that phrasing… Huh.

And there were a few more moments during the conference that raised eyebrows! In another part of his speech, he seemingly nodded toward Mz. Swift’s hit song Wildest Dreams:

“If you go above and beyond in this city, you will be rewarded beyond your wildest dreams.”

Oh, and of course, he’s retiring after 13 seasons with the Eagles! LOLz! That one for sure isn’t a nod, but it’s pretty wild!

Obviously this could all just be coincidence. She does have a lot of songs with titles firmly in the American vernacular. Thankfully he didn’t mention leaving with any Bad Blood, right?!

You can see his full speech — and see if you can spot any more Swiftie clues (below):

Of course, at the end of the day, this is a tough one for Jason and his team as well as his fam as they make some big changes! But what a fun little way to shout out a big part of his brother’s life indirectly! If it was intentional, anyway! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

