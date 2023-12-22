The Sweet Reason Travis Kelce's Teammates Don't Ask Taylor Swift For Pictures!

Travis Kelce‘s teammates aren’t looking to get into any Bad Blood with the football star!

On Tuesday’s episode of Fubo Sports‘ Airing It Out podcast, Kansas City Chiefs newcomer Rashee Rice dished out all the tea on Taylor Swift! Despite this being the 23-year-old’s first season in the NFL, he’s got a very mature outlook on life, and it shows in the way he treats his teammate’s relationship.

When host TJ Houshmandzadeh asked him if he’d ever met the pop star before, Rashee said:

“I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ or nothing like that.”

Explaining his reasoning, the wide receiver mentioned how the 34-year-old and QB Patrick Mahomes often invite the rest of the Chiefs to hang out because they’re used to being around each other all the time:

“You know, those guys like Trav and Pat they invite us out because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and know and see them for who they really are not just like, ‘Bro you’re a superstar football player!’ It’s just Pat and it’s just Trav.”

Because of this unique perspective, to Rashee the couple are just Trav and Tay! And he “wouldn’t go up to another dude’s girl” and ask for a photo:

“Maybe if my girl was there I would be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together?’ or something.”

Well, we mean… you couldn't deny your girl!

So respectful and down-to-earth! We’re sure it feels good for Taylor to be able to let her hair down around her man and his team without worrying about anyone being starstruck. It sounds like they’ve got a great, healthy environment with each other!

