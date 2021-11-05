Chris Pratt Reveals Feeling ‘Upset And Depressed’ Amid Controversy Over ‘Healthy Daughter’ Comments

Chris Pratt is not doing well after the backlash from his latest Instagram post.

In case you missed it, the 42-year-old actor drew criticism after penning a lengthy message gushing about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and their daughter, Lyla Pratt, this week. He expressed at the time:

“Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post.”

While Schwarzenegger found the post endearing, many took issue with the line about his wife giving him a “gorgeous, healthy daughter,” given that his son with Anna Faris, Jack, has suffered health issues over the years after being born two months premature. Now, the Guardians of the Galaxy star has responded to the controversy … somewhat. In a series of Instagram Stories Friday, Pratt said:

“Good morning, everybody. I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out.”

But he did it anyway, opting to head out into the woods for a run while listening to some Christian music:

“I knew, though, that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out in the woods and ran, that I’d feel better, but I just didn’t want to. I did it anyways and gosh was I right, it felt amazing. I got out in the woods, got my blood pumping, and God sat down there right there next to me.

Referencing a lyric from one of the songs he was playing at the time, the Parks and Recreation alum added:

“I don’t get emotional that often but I actually got emotional out in the woods. It felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me. That moment, it really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God. If you feel down today, maybe get in an exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in ’cause it really helped me this morning.”

Soooo….

We guess he’s not going to really address or clarify the giant elephant in the room at this time. Thoughts on Chris’ supposed response to the controversy? Let us know in the comments (below).

