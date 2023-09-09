Tristan Thompson Files For Guardianship Of Little Brother Amari After Mother's Tragic Death

Tristan Thompson has officially filed to become his younger brother’s legal guardian.

Just eight months after their mother Andrea Thompson‘s sudden and tragic passing, the basketball player has submitted court docs to get custody of his 17-year-old brother Amari. The docs, obtained by TMZ on Friday, state that ever since his mother’s death in January, Tristan has taken on the caretaker role for his little bro, and he wants full legal guardianship now — considering Amari’s dad Trevor hasn’t been in the picture in years.

With several medical diagnoses that make it impossible for the teen to take care of himself, that leaves the Los Angeles Lakers player as the next closest person in his life that is able to tend to his needs. The court docs also say Amari is due a $103,475 inheritance from his mom’s passing, and the 32-year-old wants to make sure nothing happens to his sibling’s money.

As we previously reported, not long after Andrea’s death Tristan and Amari moved in with the basketballer’s ex Khloé Kardashian after his roof caved in. Koko was a big help when it came to consoling her ex in his time of need, and she also helped care for the teen, as well.

No matter all the past drama, we can all agree it’s very respectable for Tristan to step up and do what’s right for his little brother. What do U think, Perezcious readers?

