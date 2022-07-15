Tristan Thompson Told Maralee Nichols 'He Wanted 5 To 6 Children'?!

Maralee Nichols is not stressing over Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s latest baby news!

After news broke earlier this week that the former couple is expecting their second child together imminently via surrogate, a source shared with Us Weekly that the 31-year-old fitness instructor isn’t wasting her time worrying about it. Instead, Maralee is “truly focused on raising Theo.” The insider added that she is solely prioritizing “navigating motherhood as a single mom” at this time.

While she may not care, she is also not “surprised” that Tristan is having another kid. In fact, the source says :

“During their relationship he told her he wanted five to six children.”

Whoa, what?!

Yeah, Khloé was perplexed and reportedly thinks it’s “unforgivable” that Tristan went along with the baby plans, finding a surrogate while also having unprotected sex with at least one other woman for months. But he apparently was lying more to the KUWTK alum than to his sidepiece.

In the context of this quote, it sounds less like he was interested in starting a family with Khloé, and more like he wanted to launch a franchise. Just a real Johnny Appleseed out here, tossing seed all over the place.

Related: Tristan Thompson Is Already Paying How Much In Child Support A Year?

Thanks to Maralee, it’s become pretty clear he’s more interested in making babies than raising them.

Despite previously stating his hopes of “amicably raising our son,” Tristan supposedly has still never met Maralee’s 7-month-old child. A source revealed to the outlet last month:

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings. He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

Seriously?? Wow…

However, it sounds like the situation between Khloé and the basketball player will be completely different. The two are currently co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson together — and plan to continue to do so once their son arrives in the near future. But beyond that? They have barely talked about anything else since December 2021, when the shocking paternity lawsuit against Tristan revealed that he not only cheated on Khloé (again) but also fathered another child. The Us insider explained:

“Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore. Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

We cannot blame Khloé for keeping their communication strictly about the kids! Understandably, she must be fed up with the athlete after choosing to go through with expanding their family while cheating on her. Nevertheless, the pair are going forward with co-parenting. Another insider for ET previously spilled, though, that the 38-year-old reality star “will have the baby full time.”

Are you surprised by Maralee’s reaction, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Maralee Nichols/Instagram, Tristan Thompson/Instagram]