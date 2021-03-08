Minari's Alan Kim Steals The Hearts Of Twitter After His Emotional Acceptance Speech At The Critics Choice Awards!

If there were an award for the best acceptance speech, Alan Kim would win in a heartbeat in the eyes of Twitter!

On Sunday, the 8-year-old accepted the 2021 Critics Choice Award for best young actor/actress for his performance as David Yi in Minari. The actor kicked off the speech by thanking the critics who voted for him, then became overwhelmed with emotion and burst into tears as he expressed gratitude to members of his family and the crew and cast members of the film.

“Thank you. Thank you. First of all, I’d like to thank the critics who voted and my family… Oh my goodness, I’m crying.”

Kim then apologized for crying before continuing his acceptance speech in between some more sobs.

“I hope I will be in another movie soon. Is this a dream? Hope it’s not a dream.”

Ch-ch-check out the emotional and memorable moment (below):

Ugh! We are not crying, you are!

As you could probably guess, viewers at home were touched by the kid’s genuine delivery. So much so, many took to Twitter to express their love and support for the young star. Here are just some of the social media reactions (below):

OMG WHY IS ALAN KIM THE CUTEST KID EVER???? CRYING DURING HIS SPEECH!!! I WANT TO GIVE HIM A HUG!!! #Minari #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/kdWz5ZOuq6 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 8, 2021

we need to protect alan kim at all cost

pic.twitter.com/5YG5kiduxP — ejay (@theIaIaIand) March 8, 2021

ALAN KIM CRITICS CHOICE AWARD WINNER OMG HE’S CRYING I LOVE HIM SO MUCH — laikha (@cinecults) March 8, 2021

♥️ Alan S. Kim deserves the best and only the best. ♥️ https://t.co/2mKuPxo9wa — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) March 8, 2021

Me & my heart watching Alan Kim’s acceptance speech: #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/YKw5fZ16pw — Olivia Silk (@livsilk) March 8, 2021

ALAN KIM HAS MY WHOLE HEART WTF ???????????? pic.twitter.com/PPGLys6T0C — em | spidey trio come home (@dayasspidey) March 8, 2021

At a virtual press session after the show, per Entertainment Tonight, Kim spoke about the heartfelt response.

“I’m not sure if I actually had a reason why I cried, I just did!”

Now, that is a whole mood.

The leading guy went on to explain how the recognition “means a lot” as it was his first major win for a role. In case you didn’t know, Kim starred as the young son of a Korean family who migrated to a farm in Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream. The drama also features Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-Jung, Yeri Han, Noel Kate Cho, Scott Haze, and Will Patton. Minari currently has a ton of buzz around it as the film is a top contender at the Oscars this year, and it recently won a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. So it looks like there’s a strong possibility we will see more of Kim in the future!

Last Monday, the child made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss how exciting it was for the movie to receive a Golden Globe honor. However, Kim — who rocked a new purple belt he earned in his Taekwondo class — added that it wasn’t as thrilling as his latest personal achievement. Jimmy Kimmel asked:

“Was it more exciting than the purple belt, or no?”

To which Kim simply replied: “No.” Take a look at the HIGHlarious and adorable interview (below):

What do U think, readers? Did the speech touch your heart? Let us know in the comments (below)!

