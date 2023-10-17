Tyga Files For Legal & Physical Custody Of His & Ex Blac Chyna’s 11-Year-Old Son King

Tyga and Blac Chyna’s custody battle is heating up!

In July, the 35-year-old former reality star filed papers to “determine parental relationship” against the 33-year-old rapper while asking for joint custody of their 11-year-old son King Cairo. The filing did not go over well with her ex-boyfriend. He fired back at the filing in August, writing in the comments section of a post about the news:

“10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”

Yeesh. It’s been a messy situation. And after publicly calling out Chyna, he’s firing back at her with his own filing! According to court documents obtained by E! News on Monday, Tyga requested legal and physical custody of King. Whoa! He then asked the court to give the television personality visitation rights – and he’s switching up the schedule. The dad demanded she now spend time with King every Friday after school to Sunday at 5 p.m. When it comes to the holidays, Tyga wanted the schedule to be figured out through “the parties’ mutual agreement.”

What does Chyna have to say about this request from Tyga? Well, she’s “shocked” to say the least! She told E! in a statement:

“I have always respected him as King’s father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him. I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life. I do not know where all of this is coming from. It’s all very sad and definitely not what is best for King. In a perfect world Michael and I would be supportive, loving co-parents equally involved in King’s life.”

We’re seemingly in for a nasty custody battle between these two. Reactions? Let us know.

