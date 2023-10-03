Blac Chyna Forced To Sell Purses & Clothes Amid Legal Battle With Tyga!

Blac Chyna is really struggling amid her contentious custody battle with ex Tyga.

The two exes are fighting in court over the care specifics for their 10-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson. And while Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — has made a lot of inspiring positive changes in the last few months, this sounds like something just hard work and determination can’t fix.

According to TMZ and others, the 35-year-old OnlyFans alum filed an income and expense declaration with a Los Angeles County court on Monday. In the filing, Chyna revealed that money problems are mounting. Things have gotten so bad, in fact, that she’s now selling off personal items — including “clothing, purses, and shoes” just to avoid going broke!

Related: Blac Chyna’s Reunion With Tokyo Toni Was A Total Surprise!

In those docs, first obtained by Page Six late on Monday, Chyna revealed she’s made more than $178,000 so far this year with resales on the website The RealReal. However, that is only a stop-gap, as her filing noted:

“This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales. … It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell.”

Now, the legal bills are piling up due to her court battle with Tyga, and she needs to find a way to pay those off and get out from under it. Per the filing, Dream Kardashian‘s momma is asking the court to make the rapper pay over $125,000 to help cover her “legal and accounting” fees in the case.

The custody specifics around King are increasingly dramatic, too. Per both outlets, Chyna claims the 33-year-old rapper has been “interfering” with her one-day-per-week allowed time with King. Tyga has even supposedly gone so far as to refuse to share King’s medical records, reveal where he lives, or give Chyna the location of his school, she claimed in these new docs. That’s a serious accusation! Jeez!!

Related: Blac Chyna STUNS In Impressive Workout Videos — She’s Shredded!

However, at least one source pushed back on those last claims. Per TMZ, an insider claimed Angela knows where Tyga lives — and thus knows King’s address — and added that he’s been paying for the child’s “private school tuition, medical bills and most everyday living expenses,” so White need not worry about those. Furthermore, that insider claimed the boy has “his own line of communication” with his momma that is “easily accessible.” Hmm.

Regardless, Tokyo Toni‘s daughter wants the court to do two things: have Tyga cover that aforementioned $125,000 in legal fees and set a “regular schedule” with King that the rapper can’t obstruct or alter.

We just hope everything works out — especially for King’s sake. Honestly, we’re a little confused, tho. Didn’t Chyna infamously make HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of dollars on OnlyFans before leaving the platform? Where did that money go that she has to resort to a firesale like this?? Just wondering…

[Image via Revolt/YouTube/Tyga/Instagram]